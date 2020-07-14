ROSENDALE- Marie Rose Swingle, 91, of Rosendale, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Marie was born on Dec. 16, 1928 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Joseph and Helen Downes. She graduated from Samuel J. Tilden High School and worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co, in Manhattan, until her marriage to Myron (Mike) K. Swingle in 1951. They lived and raised their children, Stacie Ann and Matthew Keith, in Baldwin, Long Island, N.Y. In addition to her roles as wife, mother, and homemaker she worked as a bookkeeper for Tri-County Cleaners and then as a teller at Richmond Hill Savings Bank, retiring in 1973. Mike and Marie moved to Rosendale in 1983 after Mike retired, to be near their first grandchild, Jennifer Marie Nunes. Marie loved to cook, and was quite good at it – a trait she passed down to her daughter. She liked to listen to music and to dance (when she could get her husband to oblige!), and she loved to watch TV, especially old movies (and was particularly fond of The Duke!). She was a tireless worker around the home, who always kept things in tip-top shape despite working jobs and raising kids, and yet never appeared to have a hair out of place. She also loved pets, especially her beloved dog Dusty, and the many cats she had over the years, Samantha, Sam, Pumpkin, and Punkin’. But most of all, she loved her extended family and treasured the time spent with them. Marie was predeceased by her two brothers, Joseph and John Downes, and her husband, Mike. She is survived by daughter, Stacie S. Nunes, New Paltz, N.Y.; son, Matthew K. Swingle and his wife Karen, Arlington, Va.; and grandchildren, Jennifer M. Nunes, Columbus, Ohio, and Michael Keith Swingle and Kristina Marie Swingle, Arlington, Va. A small private funeral will be held at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home in Rosendale, N.Y., and she will be buried at Rosendale Plains Cemetery beside her beloved husband. For anyone interested in making a donation in her memory, we suggest a donation to Meals on Wheels at mealsonwheelsamerica.org
. To leave a personal condolence please visit our website at www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-rose-swingle