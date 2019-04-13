|
Marilyn Francello Clapper SAUGERTIES- Marilyn Francello Clapper, 79, of Esopus Dr. died Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Kingston City Hospital. Born March 23, 1940 in Poughkeepsie she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Helal. An area resident for many years she was formerly employed as a RN at the Kingston Hospital. Predeceased by her husband, William Clapper in 2017, survivors include three daughters: Donna (Mike) Rogers and Rita (George) Beisel both of Saugerties and Lisa (John) Barringer of Samsonville. A son, Anthony (Laurie) Francello, Jr. of Minn. Her stepchildren: Mary Alice Gaines, William (Alice), Joe, and Tom (Julie) Clapper. A sister, Virginia Nevitt. Seven grandchildren: Eric and Dylan Rogers, George Beisel, Tyler and Danielle Barringer, and Sophia and Hannah Francello. Several step-grand, great- grand, nieces and nephews also survive. Her Service of Remembrance will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Saugerties. Friends will be received on Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 17, 2019