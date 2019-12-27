Home

ACCORD- Marilyn G. Kaminski, 91, of Accord, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, N.Y. She was born July 10, 1928 in Rochester, N.Y., the daughter of the late Harry and Sadie Guttenberg. Marilyn was married to her loving husband of 65 years, the late,Stanley F. Kaminski. A graduate of high school at the age of 16 she later went on to graduate from SUNY Brockport (Brockport Normal School) and attend Columbia University.Marilyn and Stanley resided in Pinellas County, Fla., for over 20 years after living in the Hudson Valley. She was a member of a book club in Florida. She was a member of music groups and a recorder group. Marilyn was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling.Marilyn is survived by her sons, Joel Kaminski and his wife Helen of Accord, and Daniel Kaminski of Kingston,and her grandchildren, Emily and Ted Kaminski.In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her sisters, Gloria Schwartzman and Hinda Gold.Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston.A memorial service will be held in the spring. A tribute for Marilyn can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marilyn-g-kaminski
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 29, 2019
