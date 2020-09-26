SAUGERTIES- Marilyn K. Walker, 90, of John Street, Saugerties, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Born Aug. 18, 1930 in Saugerties, she was the daughter of the late Harold M. Kamp and Nettie E. Longendyke. Survivors include her daughter, Wendy W. Cunningham (and her husband, Robert) of Saratoga Springs; her son, Charles H. (Bud) Walker of Hurley; four grandchildren: Elizabeth C. Paine (and her husband, John), Amanda Cunningham, Larissa A. Walker (and her husband, Brendan Casey), and Charles (CJ) Walker (and his wife, Katelyn). Marilyn was predeceased by her husband of nearly 62 years, Charles E. (Chuck) Walker in 2012; her daughter-in-law, Lucie M. Walker in 2010; and her sister, Dorothy Mae Kamp, in 1930. An award-winning poet, Marilyn authored five books of poetry and was published regularly in anthologies and national magazines. Over the years, Marilyn received numerous national awards for her poetry. Her poem, The Clothesline, was selected as the Grand Prize winner at the 1996 International Society of Poets. She was also a finalist at the 1995 convention for her poem Maturity, for which she was awarded a book contract. Other notable national awards included: a Golden Poet Award at the World of Poetry Convention; two Editor’s Choice Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Poetry by the National Library of Poetry; and two Diamond Trophy Awards from the Famous Poets Society. As a lifelong resident of Saugerties, Marilyn was very involved in her community. For the past 65 years, Marilyn was an active Avon Representative and a charter member of the Avon President’s Club since its inception. Marilyn was also a Deacon Emeritus of the First Congregational Church in Saugerties where she was a member for more than 78 years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post # 72, Saugerties Red Hat Society, Saugerties Historical Society, Saugerties Senior Citizens Group, Ulster County Genealogical Society, National League of American Pen Women, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (Cahuilla Chapter), Colonial Dames XVII Century (Cape Ann Chapter), and an associate member of the Wiltwyck Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Prior to her husband’s passing, Marilyn and Chuck had the good fortune to spend their winters at their second home in Palm Springs, Calif. They also traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states, 7 countries in Europe, 10 Canadian Provinces, as well as vacations to Mexico City and Acapulco. They also sailed on 25 cruises, hitting ports as far south as Venezuela, South America, and as far north as Alaska and the Canadian Maritime Provinces. Due to the pandemic, a private family service was held Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, followed by burial at the Mt. Marion Cemetery. The family suggests donations in Marilyn’s memory may be made to the First Congregational Church, 333 Main St., Saugerties, N.Y., 12477; or to the foundation established in memory of her daughter-in-law: the Lucie M. Walker Memorial Fund. Checks to the fund should be made payable to Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley, and designated to the Lucie M. Walker Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 3046, Kingston, N.Y., 12402-3046. Arrangements were under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolences may also be shared with the family on Marilyn’s Tribute Wall at www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
