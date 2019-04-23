|
|
Marilyn M. Thayer SHOKAN- Marilyn M. Thayer, 79, of Shokan, N.Y., passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing & Rehab Center in Kingston. She was born March 21, 1940 in Port Ewen; the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (Vincent) Burr. Marilyn worked for Rotron in Woodstock, Olive, and Bearsville, for over 42 years. She was a member of the Town of Esopus United Methodist Church. After retirement Marilyn delivered for the Meals on Wheels Program in the Town of Olive. She enjoyed taking care of her many cats, dogs, birds, and beautiful flowers. Marilyn’s happiest times were when she could gather her family for holiday celebrations and summer picnics. She also loved her Maine vacations with her daughter and her family. She is survived by her husband, John “Steve” Thayer of Shokan; her children, Cynthia Delavan and her husband, Rawlson “Ross” Delavan, Jr., of Port Ewen, Edward Mendock of Connelly, Ronald Mendock of Connelly, Raymond Mendock and his wife Diane of Mt. Marion, Joseph Mendock and his wife Arlene of Ulster Park; her grandchildren, Sara Kendall, Rawlson “Ross” Delavan, III, Derek Mendock, Melissa Mendock, Joseph Mendock, Haily Mendock, Raymond Mendock, and Stephen Mendock; as well as eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother, Gerald Burr, and her daughter-in-law, Kandy Mendock. Marilyn was a cherished and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend; who loved and cared for her family and friends above all else. She will be greatly missed by all. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 216 Broadway, Port Ewen, N.Y., 12466, where family and friends may visit on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Ashokan Rural Cemetery, Shokan, N.Y. The family would like to thank the staff of Golden Hill, Unit C-3 for the wonderful care and kindness they provided. Memorial Contributions may be made to Ulster County SPCA at www.UCSPCA.org. A tribute for Marilyn can be found at www.KeyserFuner alService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 24, 2019