BOCA RATON, FLA.- Marilyn Messinger Motzkin, 91, passed away on Feb. 14, 2020 in Boca Raton, Fla. Born July 5, 1928 to Jessie and Joseph Messinger of Far Rockaway, N.Y. She and her adoring late husband Arthur P. Motzkin raised our close and loving family in Kingston, and later retired to Boca Raton. Marilyn had a full and wonderful life. Friendly, funny, warm, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, aunt, and friend. She was loved by all she met. Marilyn was an avid golfer, multiple time winner of the Wiltwyck Country Club and Ulster County Women’s Golf championships, and known for achieving seven holes-in-one. She was a champion, most importantly, to her family as a mother to her children: Nancy (Richard) Schulman, Judith (Richard Mandel) Motzkin, and Barry (Heidi) Motzkin. She adored her grandchildren – Michael (Jaime Donate) and Alissa Schulman, Sasha (Sydney Tanigawa), and Jamin Mandel, and Lauren and Joe Motzkin. The light of her love glows our hearts. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at Temple Beth El in Boca Raton, Fla.Contributions in Marilyn’s name can be made to the Hudson Valley Hospice. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marilyn-messinger-motzkin
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 18, 2020