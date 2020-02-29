|
|
RIFTON- Marilyn Roberta (Bobbie) Bare, 67, of Rifton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Health Alliance Hospital Broadway surrounded by her loving husband and family. Bobbie had metastatic breast cancer for the past 9 years and was a true inspiration to all due to her positive and gracious attitude. Bobbie was born on July 20, 1952 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to the late Donald S. and Ella Noble Calderwood. She graduated from Saugerties High School, Class of 1970, and Ulster County Community College and attended SUNY New Paltz. She married Geoffrey Bare on Sept. 5, 1981 and has been with her soul mate since then. Bobbie worked for Robert J. Ryan Insurance, Co. in the 1970's. She then was employed by Benedictine Hospital (later Health Alliance Hospital) from 1985 until her retirement in 2016. Bobbie was a volunteer for the Ulster Literary Program. She was also a volunteer for the Healing Circle Improv Group, which was comprised of cancer survivors who visit cancer patients in the hospital and also made home visits. Bobbie and Geoff enjoyed many years boating on the Hudson River and taking vacation trips to Long Island Sound. They made longtime friends through boating. They recently sailed from Paris, France to Normandy on the Seine. They also visited the Grand Canyon, Washington State, and Colorado. Bobbie is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Geoffrey Bare; two sisters, Judith Holohan of Kinderhook and Wendy Kress of North Carolina; a brother, Geoffrey Calderwood (Linda) of Washington State; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Sacks, MD (John); and three grandsons, Owen Sacks, Parker Sacks, and Griffin Sacks, of Manlius, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Dylan Gaffney (Ted) of Waterford, Conn.; and a brother-in-law, Peter Jerominek (Caryn) of Liberty, Va. Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, in Rosendale. At 6 p.m. during the visitation Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate her funeral service with a time of sharing. Cremation will be held privately. Bobbie's family suggest memorial donations to the Fern Feldman Anolick Breast Health Center, 111 Mary's Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/marilyn-roberta-bare
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 1, 2020