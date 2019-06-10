|
|
Mario Altomare KINGSTON-Mario Altomare, 89, of Kingston, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Rogliano Cosenza, Italy, he was a son of the late Pietro and Santa Garofalo Altomare. Mario was a stone mason who immigrated from Italy in 1970. Through his hard work his family was able to join him in Kingston three years later, where he lived with his wife Rita for 37 years until her death in 2007. Together they raised seven children. Mario was an artist of the trade. His skillful work can be seen throughout Italy and Ulster County. Mario was well known for making great wine and great prosciutto. Along with brother Frank, they enjoyed gardening and were well known for growing vegetables and their famous tomatoes. Mario enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family. Mario is survived by seven children, Santa Acampora and her husband Nicholas of Plattekill, Sylvia Viviani and her husband Catello of Kingston, Pietro Altomare and his wife Sandra of Kingston, Tony Altomare and his wife Jodi of Marlboro, Franca Grimando and her husband Leonard of New Windsor, Ennio Altomare and his wife Theresa of Kingston, Nicola Altomare and his wife Christina of Yonkers, a brother, Frank Altomare of Kingston, 15 grandchildren, Raffaela, Carmela, Mario, Clementina, Alex, Peter, Julia, Nicole, Abbie, Rita, Antonio, Maria, Nicola, Giovanni and Cristopher, ten great-grandchildren, Fritz, Nico, Divine, Jonathan, Leo, Victoria, Gabriella, Alessandra, Catellina and Francesca. Mario’s devoted caregiver Barbara Hall and many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, Mario was predeceased by his wife Rita, who passed in 2007, and a brother, Nicholas Altomare. Mario will be reposing at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., Kingston on Wednesday, June 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral procession will form from the funeral home on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Mario by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 11, 2019