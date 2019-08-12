|
|
Marion Benjamin LAKE KATRINE- Marion Benjamin, 95, formerly of Lake Katrine, N.Y., where she resided for 65 years, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019 at the Thompson House in Rhinebeck. She was born Jan. 31, 1924 in Kingston; the daughter of the late Harry and Emma (Walker) Britt. Her early years were on the family farm, which is now the site of Exit 19 of the New York State Thruway. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Benjamin, they wed on Oct. 6, 1944 in Kingston. Marion was a graduate of Kingston High School, class of 1941. In her senior year, she was the maid of honor for the annual May Day ceremony. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she served on the Altar Guild as well as a member of the Kingston Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by her son, John (Kathleen) Benjamin of Mountain Top, Pa.; her daughter, Lynn (Ralph) Boettger of Ithaca, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Allison (Colby) Janisch, Scott Boettger, Matthew Benjamin, and Meredith (Adam Kaufman) Benjamin; her great-granddaughter, Madelyn Janisch; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her sisters, Margaret Rose, Edna Rylance, and Ruth Falvey. The family would like to send their sincerest thanks and gratitude for the care given to Marion by the staff of the Livingston Unit at the Thompson House in Rhinebeck, where Marion had resided for the past three years. Entrusted to the care of the A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Ave, Kingston, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service taking place at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Montrepose Cemetery, Kingston. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to www.macular.org. To leave an expression of sympathy, please visit www.CarrFH.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 13, 2019