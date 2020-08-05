SAUGERTIES- Marion Eberhardt, 94, formerly of Sterley Ave. died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the home of her son, Eric in Delmar, N.Y., after a brief illness surrounded by her family. Born Nov. 29, 1925 in Yonkers; she was the daughter of the late Michael and Margaret Foley McGrath. She was a parishioner of St.Mary of Snow Roman Catholic Church and of a Catholic Renewal group in Kingston for many years. She was employed as a benefits coordinator with Metropolitan Life Insurance in Kingston. Marion enjoyed gardening, playing cards with family and friends and had a gift for painting. She was predeceased by her husband, of 53 years, Henry in 2006 and five siblings. Survivors include four sons: Henry “Hank”(Holly) of Kinderhook, Eric (Barbara) of Delmar, John (Terri) of Hopewell Junction and Tom Eberhardt of Boston; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. of John & Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. Mary of the Snow where at 10:00 AM a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Friends will be received Friday 4 to 7 p.m. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to St. Jude’s. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marion-eberhardt