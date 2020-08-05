1/1
Marion Eberhardt
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAUGERTIES- Marion Eberhardt, 94, formerly of Sterley Ave. died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the home of her son, Eric in Delmar, N.Y., after a brief illness surrounded by her family. Born Nov. 29, 1925 in Yonkers; she was the daughter of the late Michael and Margaret Foley McGrath. She was a parishioner of St.Mary of Snow Roman Catholic Church and of a Catholic Renewal group in Kingston for many years. She was employed as a benefits coordinator with Metropolitan Life Insurance in Kingston. Marion enjoyed gardening, playing cards with family and friends and had a gift for painting. She was predeceased by her husband, of 53 years, Henry in 2006 and five siblings. Survivors include four sons: Henry “Hank”(Holly) of Kinderhook, Eric (Barbara) of Delmar, John (Terri) of Hopewell Junction and Tom Eberhardt of Boston; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. of John & Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. Mary of the Snow where at 10:00 AM a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Friends will be received Friday 4 to 7 p.m. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to St. Jude’s. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marion-eberhardt

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral
09:15 AM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Snow
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved