RIVERSIDE, R.I.- Marion (Liz) Fassett Baker, age 85, a former resident of Saugerties, died May 5, 2019, in Riverside, R.I., after a long illness. She was born in Feb. 25, 1934 to the late George Edmond Fassett and Alice Marion (Thompson) Fassett in Enosburg, Vt. Liz was the valedictorian of the Enosburg High School Class of 1952, earned her BS at the University of Vermont and MS at SUNY New Paltz. She was a 6th grade teacher at Saugerties Cahill School for 25 years, retiring in 1996. She was famous for her frog collection and annual trademark bulletin board: "Discipline yourself so others won't have to". Liz married Robert Baker of Enosburg, Vt., in 1957, and moved to Saugerties, N.Y., for Bob's IBM career. Together they enjoyed traveling, visiting their children in different parts of the country, and cruises. Although Liz was a fabulous cook and could throw one heck of a party, she said her hands 'never touched raw food on Friday nights' so she and Bob enjoyed their date nights sampling the area cuisine. They were married for 49 years when he passed in 2007. Liz was a member of Saugerties United Methodist Church, where she was legendary for her coleslaw and gravy served at community dinners. In addition, she was a member of the Saugerties Monday Club and a well-loved community theater performer in Group Two, the Saugerties Teacher's Association theater club, which provided scholarships for Saugerties students. Opera, bridge, and the color green were additional passions.Survivors include Kate (Mike) Mashburn of Barrington, R.I., Doug (Dawn) Baker of Guilderland, N.Y.; grandchildren, Ian Mashburn and Michela Baker; sisters, Evelyn Fassett and Patricia Young; and niece, Susan (Alan) Fletcher. She was predeceased by her sister Gail London.Liz was buried privately at the family plot in Vermont. As an expression of sympathy, the family suggests memorial contributions may be sent to the Saugerties Public Library at 91 Washington Avenue, Saugerties, N.Y., 12477.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 3, 2019