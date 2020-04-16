|
|
KINGSTON- Marion G. Kruppa, 83, of Kingston, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Golden Hill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Highland, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late William and Mary Simpson. Marion grew up in Esopus with her parents and seven sisters on Motts Apple Farm where her father worked. Marion graduated from Kingston High School and lived in Kingston in the 7 Greens Apartments, before moving to Golden Hill. She enjoyed roller skating, telling stories of her life growing up, raising her three boys, and family reunions with all of her sisters and had close friends, Sylvia Murphy, and the late Janice Douglas and Helena Fishkin who were family. Marion is survived by her three sons, John Kruppa and his wife Vivian of Accord, Gary Kruppa and his wife Clair of North Collins, N.Y., and Thomas Kruppa and his wife Anita of Springville, N.C.; four sisters, Wilhelmina Simpson, Bonnie Perkins, Mary Hart, and Lorraine Jackson; six grandchildren, John, Colleen, Gregory, and his wife, Kelsie, Kevin, Ryan, and Megan. Many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, Marion was predeceased by her sisters, Helen Stahley, Millie Swart and Betty Kellerhouse. Her sons would like to thank their family for their love and help, Debbie and Russ Wallace, Leslie and David Benson, Melissa and Mark Sasso family and all of her sisters. The family would also like to thank all of the staff at Golden Hill S-2 for taking care of Marion and for Hospice of the Hudson Valley for providing care at home. A memorial service will be held for Marion at a later date. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., is honored to assist the family of Marion with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Marion by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marion-g-kruppa
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 17, 2020