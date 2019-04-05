Home

Marion “Kathy” Poirer KINGSTON- Marion “Kathy” Poirer, 62, of Kingston died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the New Paltz Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Born July 2, 1956 in Kingston, the daughter of Elizabeth “Betty” (Van Kleeck) Ferraro and the late Frank Ferraro. Kathy is survived by her sisters, Donna DuBois, Tammy Vardy, and Bridget Quick. Many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her father, her brothers, Frank and Vincent Ferraro; sister, Michelle Celli; and nephew, Devin Judware, all died previously. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will be held Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 4 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 6, 2019
