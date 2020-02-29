|
SAUGERTIES- Marion R. Benz, 96, of Saugerties, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving daughters. Marion was born June 16, 1923 in Bayonne, N.J., to the late Anne and Henry Ruof. She was a resident of Highwoods since 1955. Marion was predeceased by her World War II hero, love of her life, husband George W. Benz, and her grandson Erik Cloud. She is survived by her children, George Benz, Lorraine Cloud, Denise Joseph, Thomas Benz, Margaret Kristofick, and her sister, Jean Banthos. She was the grandmother to 10 loving grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many friends. Marion was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. She was active in the Altar Rosary Society, Columbiettes, and the community. She was a wonderful role model and her greatest joy in life was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. A Funeral procession will form 9:15 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Saugerties, N.Y., and then proceed to St. John the Evangelist Parish Center in Centerville, where a 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow immediately in Blue Mt. Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Buono Funeral Service, Inc. Please offer your condolences for Marion and her family online at www.BuonoFuneralService.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marion-r-benz
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 1, 2020