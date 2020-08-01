1/1
Marion Vail
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAUGERTIES-Marion Vail of Elm Street died July 13, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Born Feb. 13, 1937 in Quarryville, N.Y. the daughter of the late Freeman and Florence Duffy Stay. A life long resident of the area she was a graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1954. She worked in many areas of business and government throughout Saugerties, including: Saugerties Central Schools, secretary to Grant D. Morse, Saugerties Savings Bank, Taco Johnny’s, Whimsical Windchimes, town of Saugerties tax collectors office, and Sawyer Chevrolet. Marion was also active with multiple organizations, including: LM Cahill Elementary School PTA member and president; St. Mary’s of the Snow parish council, Library Board member, Village Trustee and Interim Mayor, long time supporter of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life, Court appointed advocate (for children), Pro Musica board of directors. Predeceased by her beloved husband Everett with whom she married on May 13, 1961. Survivors include her children, Andrew Vail, Marion and Kriston Reinmuth, Gregory and Ginger (Bassett)Vail, Daniel and Kaylyn (Cole) Vail, and Everett and Stacie (Kunst) Vail and several loving grandchildren. Her family graveside service was held in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Barclay Heights, Saugerties. Arrangements were under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. Of John & Lafayette Streets, Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marion-vail

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved