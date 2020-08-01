SAUGERTIES-Marion Vail of Elm Street died July 13, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Born Feb. 13, 1937 in Quarryville, N.Y. the daughter of the late Freeman and Florence Duffy Stay. A life long resident of the area she was a graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1954. She worked in many areas of business and government throughout Saugerties, including: Saugerties Central Schools, secretary to Grant D. Morse, Saugerties Savings Bank, Taco Johnny’s, Whimsical Windchimes, town of Saugerties tax collectors office, and Sawyer Chevrolet. Marion was also active with multiple organizations, including: LM Cahill Elementary School PTA member and president; St. Mary’s of the Snow parish council, Library Board member, Village Trustee and Interim Mayor, long time supporter of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life
, Court appointed advocate (for children), Pro Musica board of directors. Predeceased by her beloved husband Everett with whom she married on May 13, 1961. Survivors include her children, Andrew Vail, Marion and Kriston Reinmuth, Gregory and Ginger (Bassett)Vail, Daniel and Kaylyn (Cole) Vail, and Everett and Stacie (Kunst) Vail and several loving grandchildren. Her family graveside service was held in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Barclay Heights, Saugerties. Arrangements were under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. Of John & Lafayette Streets, Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marion-vail