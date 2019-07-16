Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Marjorie H. Allen VERO BEACH, FLA.- Marjorie H. Allen, of Country Side, Vero Beach, Fla.; formerly a summer resident of Kerhonkson, died at her home in the care of her daughter and Hospice on Thursday July 11, 2019. Marjorie was born in Bronx, N.Y., on Sept. 11, 1926; a daughter of the late William Francis “Frank” Hill and Reba E. (Wheeler) Hill. Employed by New York Telephone Company for 43 years retiring as Repair Bureau Foreman. She was a member of The Telephone Pioneers of America and the Trinity Episcopal Church Women’s Organization. While residing in Kerhonkson, she was a member of the Stone Dock Women’s League. Surviving are her daughter, Judith A. Schofield, and nephews and nieces, Bryan Hill and his wife Lee, Jack Hill and his wife Edie, Dave Allen, Bob Allen and his wife Jackie, Jeff Allen, and Meg Ehmann and her husband Jeff. Her husband, Edgar Vernon Allen; son, John Perry Allen; brother, John Hill; and nephew, Robert Hill, predeceased her. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston. Friends will be received at the funeral home Thursday 4 to 7 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home Friday at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow in the Montrepose Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 17, 2019
