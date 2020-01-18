|
|
KINGSTON- Marjorie (Beck) Stoothoff, 96, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Ten Broeck Center of Lake Katrine, N.Y. Born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Feb. 11, 1923, Mrs. Stoothoff was the daughter of Ernest G. and Frieda Bahret Beck and sister to brother Raymond, all of Poughkeepsie. She married LeRoy S. (Roy) Stoothoff, Jr. on July 18, 1944 in Poughkeepsie. “Roy” pre-deceased Marjorie on New Year’s Day, 2014, at age 92.Mrs. Stoothoff was the loving mother of three children, daughter Lynn M. Pinner of Waterford, Conn.; son, James S. of Kingston, N.Y.; and son, John L. of Reston, Va. Lynn and husband Edward are parents to daughter, Courtney Pinner Hartzler (Michael) also of Colchester, Conn.; James and wife Linda (Melius) are parents to two children, daughter Paige C. Wagner (Eric) of Pleasant Valley, N.Y., and son Brandon L. (Audrey) of Palmyra, Pa.; John and wife Debra (Winther) are parents of two sons, and Erik J. (Nicole) of Cumberland, R.I., and Luke M. (Jin Park) of Fairfax, Va. In addition, Mrs. Stoothoff is survived by nine great-grandchildren. A funeral service and celebration of Mrs. Stoothoff’s life will be a private family gathering including invited guests, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y., with internment at the Woodstock Cemetery, Woodstock, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, the Stoothoff family would welcome donations to Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 70 Cross Road Waterford, Conn., 06385. Condolences, tributes and photos may be left for the Stoothoff family by visiting www.lasherfh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marjorie-beck-stoothoff
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 19, 2020