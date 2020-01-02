|
|
LAKE KATRINE- Mark H. Wagner, 62, formerly of Pleasant Valley and recently of Kingston, N.Y., died Dec. 29, 2019 at HealthAlliance Hospital after a lengthy illness. Mark was a devoted and loving father to his daughters, Devin and Brittany Wagner. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. Mark's memorial biography may be found at www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mark-h-wagner
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 3, 2020