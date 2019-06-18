|
|
Mark M. Vianello 7-28-1965 - 6-15-2019 SHADY-Mark Vianello spent his last morning doing what he loved, fishing and spending time with his son Mark and best friend Bob before his wonderfully kind heart gave out. Mark treasured every moment he had with his children Mark, Stephanie and Gianna. After being born in Queens, N.Y. and growing up in Smithtown, N.Y., Mark moved to Woodstock over 20 years ago where he raised his family and owned the highly respected Mark Vianello Building & Remodeling. In 2013 Mark met his wife Stacey in Woodstock where together they built a wonderful life enjoying all that the area and Great Sacandaga Lake have to offer. Mark was an incredible man who lived his life with humor, honor and integrity earning him the right to always be given the benefit of the doubt. Mark leaves behind a vast family including his wife Stacey, his children Mark, Stephanie and Gianna, his parents Antonio and Antoinette of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., his siblings Paul (Regina) of Seaford, N.Y., John (Denise) of Five Nines, S.C., and Karen (Lenny) D’Ambrosia of Rocky Point, N.Y. and many incredible nieces and nephews as well as many valued friendships with people he met throughout his life. Come join us to celebrate Mark’s life. A funeral Mass will be held at St. John’s Roman Catholic Church, Friday, June 21st at 11 a.m., 12 Holly Hills Drive, Woodstock, N.Y. followed by a Celebration of Life at SantaFe, 1802 NY-28, Woodstock, N.Y. All who knew and love Mark are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Woodstock Rescue, PO Box 222, Woodstock, N.Y. 12498.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 20, 2019