Marlene “Pat” Peters SAUGERTIES- Marlene “Pat” Peters, 86, of Saugerties passed away on Mother’s Day, May 12, 2019, at Ferncliff Nursing Home. She was born in St. Kitts, British West Indies, a daughter of the late James Edmond and Aileen Phillips Mestier. She moved to New Orleans in 1939 and, after graduating from the New Orleans Ursuline Academy in 1952, returned to the West Indies. Pat then began a career in the banking industry. After the death of her father in 1958, she moved to Kingston. There she met and married John “Jack” Peters on July 4, 1959. They were blessed with a best-friend loving marriage of almost 60 years. In 1995 Pat completed four years of religious education classes and examinations with the Archdiocese of NY Diaconate Formation Program. Her husband was ordained a Permanent Deacon and then assigned to St. Joseph’s Parish, Kingston. For 18 years Pat served as a Eucharistic Minister and as a Sacristan at St. Joseph’s, Kingston. For years she volunteered in her children’s schools and at The People’s Place for nine years. She was a member of the Board of Managers at the Hudson Valley Senior Residence, Kingston. Pat was best known for her complete love and dedication to her family and her role as wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. They all loved coming to her home to obtain treats of ice cream and to hear detailed stories of her lifetime experiences in St. Kitts, New Orleans, Barbados, Kingston, and Saugerties. Wife of Deacon John “Jack” Peters, mother of Jacqueline “Jackie” Peters Allen and her husband Robert of Saugerties, Kathleen “Kathy” Peters Ceconi and her husband Mark of Ridgefield, Conn., Philip Peters and his wife Patricia of Saugerties, and John W. Peters, Jr., of Kingston, daughter-in-law of Julann Peters of Kingston; grandmother of Lauren Allen Betterton and her husband Karl, Kelsey Allen Bruno and her husband Joey, Jason Allen, Erin Ceconi, Nicole and Deacon Jack “DJ” Peters, Braeden and Reese Peters; great-grandmother of Kyle and Michael Betterton, James “JJ” and Bella Bruno; sister of Dawn Mestier George and her husband Don of California; and sister-in-law of Peter Yearwood of Canada and June Mestier of Nevis. Two sisters, Marie Yolande and Maureen Mestier Yearwood, and one brother, Jack Mestier, all died previously. Many cousins, nieces and nephews survive. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. www.jvleahy.com. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A procession will form Thursday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Saint Peter’s Cemetery, Kingston. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to St. Joseph’s Church Memorial Fund, 242 Wall St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 15, 2019