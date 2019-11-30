|
|
ULSTER PARK-Martha E. Miller, 87, of Ulster Park died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. Born May 1, 1932 in New Paltz, the daughter of the late John and Flossie (Tompkins) Boughton. Martha was employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry. Her love for her children and grandchildren could not be measured. She would travel any distance to visit with them and enjoyed cooking Sunday dinner for all of her family. Surviving are her children, Diane Fernie and her husband Al, Gail Diamond and her husband Tom, Donald Miller Jr. and June Miller; her sister, Elsie Boughton; her grandchildren, Kelly Port and her husband Ryan, Erin Fernie and her husband Ciaran O'Connor, Tom Diamond and his wife Kristen, Lindsay Cary and her husband Chris; her great-grandchildren, Keegan Port, Cayden Port, Delaney Port, Ryan Diamond, Marin Diamond and Colin Cary. Martha's husband, Donald J. Miller Sr.; her son, Anthony W. Miller; son-in-law, Frank Serra; brothers and sisters, John Boughton, James Boughton, William Boughton, Frank Boughton, Clara Suto and Leona Smith all died previously.Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral procession will form Thursday 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. at Saint Colman Church. Burial will follow in Montrepose Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Color Guard Post 1386, 708 East Chester Street Kingston, N.Y. 12401 or CAPS Fund, 30 Grand Street Kingston, N.Y. 12401.Attachments area http://www.lastingmemories.com/martha-e-miller
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 2, 2019