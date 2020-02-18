|
|
KINGSTON- Martha “Marti” V. Randall, 76, of Maxwell Lane died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Kingston City Hospital. Born Oct. 31, 1943 in Florence, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mattie Tidwell. A Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp she served during the Vietnam War. An Ulster County resident for many years she enjoyed sewing, crafting, genealogy, historical preservation, and loved animals. Predeceased by her husband, Robert “Josh” Randall; a stepson, Robert; and a grandson, James Van Cleave. Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer (Joe Bloch) Jablonski of Kingston; two stepdaughters: Rebecca (Robert) Dunn of Georgia, and Lisa (Bill) Doyle of Saugerties; a “daughter of the heart”, Jen (Lee) Fromberg of Florida; a stepson, Matthew (Brenda) Randall of Oklahoma; brother: Terry Tidwell of Alabama; ten grandchildren: Kaylee, Renee, Michael, Mary, Nicole, Lisa, Sheri, Jennifer, Kristin, and Rebecca; many great grandchildren. Nieces and nephews also survive. Her Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment will follow in the New Paltz Rural Veteran’s Cemetery. Friends will be received Wednesday 6 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Martha’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/martha-v-randall
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 19, 2020