Martha Voss Hoffman
HURLEY-Martha Voss Hoffmann, 96, of Hurley, N.Y., much loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Bradenton, Fla., where she wanted to begin the next chapter of her life. Martha was born Sept. 19, 1924 in Uithuizen, The Netherlands to the late Eltjo and Aafke Dijkhuis. She is predeceased in death by her parents, her loving husbands Albert Voss and Philip Hoffmann, her son Mark S. Voss, her grandson William Voss, her brothers Eltjo (Frowke), Klaas (Ger), and Hilko (Tieny). She leaves behind her sons: Nicklas Voss (Pat), and Edward Voss (Lynnea) and daughters: Afiena Dehardt (Art) and Annet Mileo (John), grandchildren: Pieter, Andrea, Gerard, Jeremy, Justin, Brionna, and Nicholas, their spouses and seven great-grandchildren. Martha was a loving homemaker and skilled seamstress. She loved her family most of all but cats were a close second love. When she wasn’t kindly and compassionately caring for others, she enjoyed gardening, nature, traveling and handcrafts. Martha was an active member of the Fair Street Reformed Church and enjoyed working with friends on several Church committees. She retired from Wiltwyck Cemetery in 1987 where she served as Office Secretary. She will be fondly remembered and missed by all who knew and loved her. We now gather to celebrate a life well lived. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Rev. Kendra VanHouten will officiate a graveside funeral service 11 a.m. at the Wiltwyck Cemetery in Kingston. Due to the COVID-19 Restrictions all guests must wear facial coverings and observe social distancing. To leave a personal condolence please visit www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/martha-voss-hoffman

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
