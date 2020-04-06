|
KINGSTON- Marthabelle (North) DePuy, 85, passed away in her home on April 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born on Aug. 15, 1934; she was predeceased by her parents, Roscoe and Florence (Embree) North; her infant twin boys, Rodney and Randy McCardle; step-sons, David DePuy and Kevin DePuy; sisters, Dorothy Langjan, Thelma Orr, and Katherine Hudson; and brothers, Fred North, Howard North, Ronald North, Sr., Douglas North, Sr., and Alfred North, Sr. A life-long resident of Ulster County, Marthabelle was an active and devout member of the High Falls Community Church for over 50 years serving on the Women’s Guild and sitting on various event committees. She was employed by the Golden Hill Nursing Home as a Head Cook and Dietician for 25 years and upon her retirement spent time reading, enjoying the company of family and friends, doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, participating in church activities, and feeding the hummingbirds that visited her home annually. Marthabelle’s warm smile, kind demeanor, and generosity of spirit were a few qualities that made her so special and dearly loved by all who knew her. Marthabelle is survived by her husband of 43 years, Robert DePuy; her children, Rosemarie Pine (Frank) of Little River, S.C., Joseph McCardle, Jr., (Barbara) of Kingston, N.Y., Lisa McCardle of Stone Ridge, N.Y., and John North (Andrew Burgreen) of Hyde Park, N.Y.; a step-daughter, Joanne DePuy of Port Washington, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Joseph McCardle, III, (Lindsay) of North Chili, N.Y., Jason Kolodziejski (Susan) of West Shokan, N.Y., Meagan Artist of Kingston, N.Y., and Howard Artist of Stone Ridge, N.Y.; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Christiana of Rosendale, N.Y., as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, private visitation will be at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home in Rosendale, N.Y., on Tuesday. Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday and interment will be in High Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Marthabelle’s name to The Donna Crandall Foundation at donnacrandallfoundation.org. or by mailing C/O Lisa Crandell, 50 Traditional Lane, Loudonville, N.Y., 12211. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/marthabelle-depuy
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 7, 2020