KINGSTON- Martin J. "Buzz" Carr, 82, of Abbey Street, Kingston, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital. Born April 11, 1938 in Kingston, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Martin D. and Clara (Houlihan) Carr. Buzz was a graduate of Kingston High School Class of 1956. He served our country in the U.S. Army Reserve 156th Field Artillery. Buzz worked as a heavy equipment operator at Hurley Sand and Gravel. He then joined IBM as a Facilities Engineer for twenty six years until his retirement in 1993. He continued to work onsite for Grubb and Ellis as a contractor for ten years and was a dealer of used automobiles. He enjoyed block parties on the porch with neighbors and Bushmills. He was an avid race car fan especially NASCAR.Buzz is survived by his wife, Carol M. (Kinkade) Carr whom he wed on Oct. 17, 1959; his children, Lisa Mayone and her husband Tom, Martin D. Carr (Dan), C. Cale Carr and his wife Constance, and Michael Carr, and his spouse Tanya; grandchildren Lindsay Mayo, Thomas J. Mayone, Nicole Hamilton, and Zachary Carr; great-granddaughter, Shiana Mayone; his siblings, Clara Scheffel, and Bernard "Butch" Carr. Many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother, Frederick Carr; and sisters, Patricia Camp and Theresa Wood. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Face Masks are still required. A Procession will form Friday at 10 a.m. at The funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Mary's Church at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be private in St. Peters Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to; Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Rd., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Saint Judes Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105. http://www.lastingmemories.com/martin-j-carr

Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
18
Funeral
10:00 AM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
