PHOENICIA-Martin Schwartz, 93, son of Robert and Miriam Schwartz, died on Friday, May 15th, 2020. Martin loved his family, friends, animals-particularly his German Shepherd Blossom, nature, music, a good meal, a good joke, and watching Jeopardy. As a child, he enjoyed summers in Tannersville. He was a real estate broker. Martin took pride in being a veteran of the U.S. Navy in World War II and in being a unique individual. At times he could be found at the Main Street coffee shops, making welcoming conversation with locals and visitors alike. He would say, or sing, in his wonderful crooner-like voice, “I did it my way.” Martin will be greatly missed. Martin is survived by his daughter Linda Schwartz, son Richard Schwartz, son Steven Schwartz and his wife Janice, brother Lester Schwartz and his wife Joan, grandchildren David Bonnell, Mara Bonnell, Harrison Schwartz and Bennett Schwartz, niece Marian Gordon, and nephew Bruce Schwartz. He was predeceased by his daughter Shoshanna Bonnell, sister Adrienne Edwards, and nephew Evan Edwards. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to the coronavirus, a private family memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Martin was buried at the Ulster County Veterans Cemetery in New Paltz. Arrangements are under the guidance of E.B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St. Phoenicia, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/martin-schwartz
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.