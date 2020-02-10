|
|
WOODSTOCK- Marvin Moskowitz, 84, entered rest surrounded by his loving family. His parents were Louis and Dora Moskowitz, deceased, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; sister, Renee Pulver, of Sunrise, Fla., deceased; brother, Harvey Moskowitz of Sunrise, Fla., deceased. Married to Bette Ann Moskowitz, Woodstock, N.Y., for over 56 years. His children are Lynn Crocetta (Joe), Delmar, N.Y., Michael Moskowitz (Mary) Saratoga Springs, N.Y., grandchildren, Matthew Moskowitz (Rachel) Bayside, N.Y., Daniel Moskowitz (Danielle) Forest Hills, N.Y., Nicholas Crocetta, Delmar, N.Y., Jillian Crocetta, Delmar, N.Y. Marvin attended Brooklyn Tech High School, went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, attended NY Tech, obtaining a degree in electronic engineering and he went on the complete his Bachelor's Degree in Business at NYU. After a successful career spanning over 30 years in nuclear medicine as an engineer/salesman, Marvin retired to Woodstock, N.Y. Marvin and Bette enjoyed traveling, the opera, and cooking gourmet meals. Their greatest love was spending time with their children and grandchildren, and entertaining their friends at cocktail parties. Marvin was known for being the neighborhood handyman and the "Go to guy". Marvin was also known for his legendary BBQ ribs and mixing a mean martini as well as a unique blend of coffee. Marvin also loved his NY sports teams. In Woodstock, Marvin found passion volunteering for SCORE and Neighbor to Neighbor of Ulster County. Marvin was loved by all who knew him, his generosity will always be remembered. A funeral service will take place at the Lasher Funeral Home, Inc.; 100 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y. Today, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Rabbi Jonathan Kligler of the Woodstock Jewish Congregation, officiating. Burial will follow at Woodstock Cemetery. Condolences, tributes and photos may be left for the Moskowitz family by visiting www.lasherfh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marvin-moskowitz
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 11, 2020