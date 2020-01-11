Home

RHINEBECK- Mary Alice Tierney "Allie" Fine, 100, died Dec. 14, 2019, at Arch Care at Ferncliff Nursing Home.Born July 6, 1919 in East Kingston; a daughter of the late Frank and Teresa (Robb) Tierney. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Saint Colman Church, East Kingston.Cremation and Memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www,jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-alice-allie-tierney-fine
