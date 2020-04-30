LAKE KATRINE- Mary Ann Decker, 88, formerly of 860 SW Tammarow Place Stewart, Florida died Tuesday April 28, 2020 at Ten Broeck Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born Nov. 8, 1931 in Kingston; she was the daughter of Arthur L. and Catherine (Hallinan) Haber. A first grade school teacher, Mary Ann taught at both Robert Graves and Edson Elementary Schools. Surviving are her children, Michael Kelly and his wife Elizabeth, Maureen Kelly (Theodore Morrow), Mary Ellen Burham and her husband Timothy; her brothers and sisters, Justina "Sis" Ortlieb, Patricia Reynolds, Susan Dudek, Judith Haber, Catherine Haber, Arthur Haber, and Martin Haber. Ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren also survive. Her husbands, Howard M. Kelly and Lawrence O. Decker; daughters, Kathryn Foster and Justine Dean; and son, Richard Kelly all died previously. Private funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-ann-decker
Published in the Daily Freeman from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.