Mary Ann Liggan KINGSTON- Mary Ann Liggan died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston. She was the daughter of Veronica Mooney Guldy and William Guldy, Sr., born April 13, 1949 in Kingston, N.Y.; she is survived by her husband of 47 years, Matthew Liggan, son, Brandon; daughter, Tricia; brothers, Uncle Willy, Flower, and Tom Guldy; favorite brother-in-law, Billy Bobb Liggan; most special sister-in-law, Linda Bobb Liggan; and a congregation of sisters-in-law, Nurse Deb Sinsapaugh, Beth Capen Guldy, Joanna Ortolano, Judy (Brian) Joyce, Eileen Liggan, Mary (Jimmy) Liggan Nagaj, Elizabeth (Don) Pine, and Wendy (Ace) Liggan. She is also survived by a plethora of nieces and nephews and their children that she loved dearly, and her life long Best Friend Barbara Ellison. Mary Ann had been employed for 12 years as Deputy Town Clerk, New Paltz, N.Y., Head Supervisor Teller at M & T Bank, and was their first person to score 100 % on the Robbery Test. Other occupations included Social Services Clerk, Tooth Fairy (Dentures Transporter), Hertz Rental Car transporter, and Hot Dog Stand owner. She was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Courtney; brother, Kevin; in-laws, John and Adah Liggan; and her best male friend, Sam Ellison. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bryce Burke Foundation, 9045 Henry Rd., Ft. Myers, Fla., 33967. Our family wishes to thank all of her Doctors and especially the Health Alliance Hudson Valley nurse and Staff on the 2nd Floor and the ICU for the above and beyond care to Mary Ann in her final days. Friends may visit at George J Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Rt. 32, Rosendale, N.Y., on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Services beginning at 1 p.m. (www.GJMoylan FuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 6, 2019