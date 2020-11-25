STONE RIDGE- Mary Ann Steenburgh, passed away suddenly on Nov. 23, 2020. She will be deeply missed by friends and family.Mary Ann spent her childhood and early adulthood in Queens, N.Y. Born in College Point, she is the beloved daughter of Erwin and Anna Hebel. She gradiated from St. Fidelis School in Flushing, N.Y. After attending school and working at a family owned delicatessen is Queens, she relocated to Stone Ridge, N.Y., married her late husband Roy R. Steenburgh of Stone Ridge, and raised a family. She resided in Stone Ridge most all of her life until a brief stay at the Mountain Valley Manor in Kingston, N.Y. due to worsening conditions of dementia. Mary Ann was a wonderful woman. She was generous, kind, and had a beautiful smile. Her heart of gold and upbeat personality could eminate any room. Her passion for Christmas made the holidays with her family just a little more magical. The heavens above have received a new angel. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. Surviving are her brother, Robert E. Hebel, and his wife Brigitte Seddon-Hebel of Kingston; a son, William Steenburgh of Oklahoma City. Oklah.; two daughters, Anmarie Steenburgh, of Olivebridge, Christine Mahoney of Stone Ridge; two grandchildren, Dylan Mahoney of Stone Ridge, Autumn Gale of Kerhonkson; and great-granddaughter, Violet E. Bradshaw of Kerhonkson. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday morning, Nov. 28, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Church in Rosendale. Face coverings and social distancing must be observed at the funeral Home and church. To leave a personal condolence please visit www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-ann-steenburgh