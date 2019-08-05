Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
St. Joseph’s Church
242 Wall Street
Kingston, NY
View Map
Mary-Anne Sippel Obituary
Mary-Anne Sippel HURLEY- Mary-Anne Sippel, 90, longtime resident of Hurley, died peacefully on Aug. 3, 2019 surround by her family after a struggle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Elizabeth, N.J., to the late George and Bertha Struvy Pepin, and grew up in New Jersey and Illinois. She graduated from Notre Dame College of Staten Island in 1950, married her childhood sweetheart and late husband of 48 years, Robert J. Sippel in 1952, before moving to Poughkeepsie in 1954 and then to Hurley in 1964. Mary-Anne was devoted to her faith, family, and friends. As a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church, Mary-Anne taught CCD religious education class and was an active volunteer of St. Joseph’s Social Ministries. She also volunteered as a reading tutor at the George Washington School for over 20 years. Mary-Anne made a trip to the Holy Land in 2018 and considered that moving and spiritual experience to be one of the highlights of her life. In addition, she found great joy in gardening, listening to the opera, reading, embroidery, cross-word puzzles, and sharing meals, good discussion and laughter with her family around the kitchen table. She is the mother of Ellen Sippel (Wendy Rosen) of Cambridge, Mass., Maureen Fravel (Richard) of Wilmington, Del., Richard Sippel of Hurley, Robert Sippel (Rebecca) of Folsom, Calif., and Jonathan Sippel (Susan) of Chesterfield, Mo. She is also the grandmother of Elizabeth, Stephen, and Shelby Sippel of Folsom, Calif., and Pharis and Shaylee Sippel of Chesterfield, Mo. She is survived by nine nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Sippel, who died in 2000; her infant son, Stephen Sippel; her brother, George Pepin; her sister, Jeanne Pepin; and her nephew, David Pepin. Mary-Anne’s presence lives on through her close family, with whom she celebrated many wonderful times. They supported each other throughout her illness, and their care and dedication enabled Mary-Anne to spend her final days in her home of 55 years. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church, 242 Wall Street, Kingston, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Hurley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Hudson Valley Hospice (www.hvhos pice.org/foundation/donate), (845) 485-2273 or Catholic Charities of Ulster County (www.catholiccharitiesny.org/our-agencies/catholic-charities-community-services-ulster-office), (845) 340-9596.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 7, 2019
