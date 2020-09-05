1/1
Mary Audrey Wood
HIGH FALLS-Mary Audrey Wood, 95, of High Falls died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Golden Hill Health Care Center in Kingston. She was born in Stratford Ontario Canada Dec. 7, 1924 a daughter of the late Henry and Florence Bernard. She had lived in Linden, NJ before moving to Fishkill, NY. She graduated from Wappingers Central School. She married Kenneth Wood in 1947 and he predeceased her in 1992. Through the years she loved golfing, bowling, bridge, dancing, baking bread, church functions and her family. She was always the life of the party. She is survived by a daughter Eileen (Fordham) Protoss a son Malcolm (Donna) Wood, Grandchildren Eric (Andrea), Karin (Matt), Nichole (Tom), Kyle (Bethany) and Stephen (Alex). Also by her Renee. She was the great-grandmother of Owen, Lorelei, Nicolette, Gabriel, Lucas, Natalie, Nash, Atticus and Beckett. A son Kenneth died previously in 1971. She was also predeceased by her brother Henry Paul and her sister Georgina Bernard. Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 1 to 2 p.m. Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate her funeral service at 2 p.m. following the visitation. Cremation will be held privately.(www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-audrey-wood

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32
Rosendale, NY 12472
(845) 658-3139
