KINGTSON- Mary C. Galietta, 75, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. She was born July 17, 1945 in Kingston; daughter of the late Alexander and Marguerite McKeown. Mary graduated from Kingston High School in 1963 and from College of Saint Rose in 1967 with B.A. in Mathematics. Mary was married to A. Frank Galietta, they wed on Dec. 9, 1967. She had two children, Micheal and Christopher. Mary worked as a head cashier for BB&T Bank in Herndon, Va., for 9 years. She was active in both Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts with her two sons and served as their Den Leader for multiple years. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, reading, gardening and knitting slippers. Mary is survived by her husband, Frank Galietta of Kingston; her children, Mike and Chris; her nine grandchildren: Noah, Silas, Lilly, Ashlin, Jonah, Rowan, Nathan, Willow, and Owen; and her sister, Barbara McGlenn of Elmira, N.Y. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral procession will form on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 9 a.m. and proceed to St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 242 Wall St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401 where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be held. A tribute for Mary can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com
