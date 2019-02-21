|
|
Sister Mary Dorothy Robinson, SU RHINEBECK- Sister Mary Dorothy Robinson, SU, a sister at St. Ursula, died peacefully in Rhinebeck, N.Y., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Born Catherine Mary Robinson on Oct. 31, 1920 in New York City to the late John and Mary Agnes Hine Robinson, Dorothy entered the Society of St. Ursula on Sept. 8, 1939 and made final vows on Nov. 24, 1945. Dorothy served as a teacher, choir director, and librarian during her lengthy career in education. This includes Our Lady of Lourdes and Notre Dame School in New York City; St. Gregory the Great School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Marygrove, St. Joseph School and Coleman High School in Kingston. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Veronica, and her brother, John. Her sisters in community and numerous nieces and nephews survive her. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in the Linwood Chapel (50 Linwood Road, Rhinebeck, N.Y.) Visiting hours will be prior to the Mass, beginning at 9:30 a.m. We are very grateful for the loving care Dorothy was given by the staff at Ferncliff Nursing Home and the Thompson House. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Sisters of St. Ursula, 50 Linwood Road, Rhinebeck, N.Y., 12572. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, Rhinebeck, N.Y. (www.dapsonchestney.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 23, 2019