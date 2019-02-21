Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary SU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Mary Dorothy Robinson SU

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sister Mary Dorothy Robinson SU Obituary
Sister Mary Dorothy Robinson, SU RHINEBECK- Sister Mary Dorothy Robinson, SU, a sister at St. Ursula, died peacefully in Rhinebeck, N.Y., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Born Catherine Mary Robinson on Oct. 31, 1920 in New York City to the late John and Mary Agnes Hine Robinson, Dorothy entered the Society of St. Ursula on Sept. 8, 1939 and made final vows on Nov. 24, 1945. Dorothy served as a teacher, choir director, and librarian during her lengthy career in education. This includes Our Lady of Lourdes and Notre Dame School in New York City; St. Gregory the Great School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Marygrove, St. Joseph School and Coleman High School in Kingston. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Veronica, and her brother, John. Her sisters in community and numerous nieces and nephews survive her. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in the Linwood Chapel (50 Linwood Road, Rhinebeck, N.Y.) Visiting hours will be prior to the Mass, beginning at 9:30 a.m. We are very grateful for the loving care Dorothy was given by the staff at Ferncliff Nursing Home and the Thompson House. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Sisters of St. Ursula, 50 Linwood Road, Rhinebeck, N.Y., 12572. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, Rhinebeck, N.Y. (www.dapsonchestney.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
Download Now