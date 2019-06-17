|
Mary Dwyer Williams ULSTER PARK- Mary Dwyer Williams died suddenly on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston. She was 68 years old. Born June 11, 1951 in Albany; she was the daughter of the late Francis Dwyer and Helen Hogan Dwyer. She married Rich Williams on June 26, 1971. The self stylized matriarch of the family and always at the helm of the command center in Ulster Park. Family was the foundation of her life and she wore her Irish heritage on her sleeve. A proud Alumni of St. Ursula’s Academy and John A. Coleman High School, she had a deep adoration for her community and its history and was the creator of two Facebook pages devoted to that cause, “Ulster County Past and Present” and “Our Memories of Kingston, N.Y.” Following High School, she briefly worked for the NY Telephone Co. and then joined her father at Frank T. Dwyer Accounting Services beginning what became her life long career. An avid reader and collector of books she opened Ye Olde Bookshop on Broadway in Kingston where she was affectionately known as the Mayor of Midtown and was a fixture during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Her store window was elaborately decorated for every holiday and occasion and she personally maintained the city Christmas decorations along Broadway. Mary enjoyed crafting of every kind, crocheting, ceramics, painting, and much more. She was admired for her home made gifts and often had her creations on public display. Formerly a league bowler, attending concerts such as Neil Diamond, Air Supply, Billy Joel, and Meatloaf with family and friends was a particular enjoyment for her. She was a lover of animals and over the years raised many Shetland sheep dogs. In addition to her husband, survivors include her son, Richie Williams and his wife Sonia; two grandchildren, Sage and Killian Williams; three siblings, Joan Van Loan and her husband Peter, Thomas Dwyer and his wife Karen, and Maureen Every and her husband Rich; family pets, Keegan and Clover; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her infant daughter. Funeral services will be private and under the direction of Buono Funeral Service, Inc., in Saugerties. Interment will take place in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Kingston. Friends may call Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. at Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in her memory be made to the Ulster County SPCA or any animal rescue organization. Please offer your condolences for Mary and her family online at www.BuonoFu neralService.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 18, 2019