Mary E. Bishop
KINGSTON- Mary E. Bishop, 61, of Center Street Kingston died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born Dec.8, 1958 in Kingston; she is the daughter of the late George and Doris (Bernard) Bishop. Mary was employed as a driver for the U.S. Postal Service. She enjoyed traveling and playing drums. She was a woman who loved the Lord. Mary is survived by her son, Kristopher G.A. Ellsworth of Kingston. Her siblings, George Bishop of Connecticut, Jane Bishop of Cohoes, Crystal Bishop on Kingston, and Jacqueline Quick of Kingston. Eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, many extended family members that were close to her heart also survive. She was predeceased by her daughter Victoria Ann Ellsworth. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral home service will take place on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity inside the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-e-bishop

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
