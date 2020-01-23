|
KINGSTON- Mary E. Boyce, 62, of Garraghan Drive Kingston died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her home.Born March 17, 1957; she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Evelyn (Mosher) Rauch. Mary was employed as a bus aide for Ethan Allen Transportation. She was a member of The Living Word Chapel West Hurley. She is survived by her husband William "Bill" F. Boyce; her daughter, Kerrie S. Kearney; grandchildren, Shawna Smith, Ryan, Ashton, and Philip Kearney; and one great-granddaughter, Harley Rey Smith. Her siblings Patricia Rauch, Linda Minkler, and Florence Rauch-Howard also survive. Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Sarah Ann Boyce, and her siblings, Roberta Rauch and Elizabeth Paulia. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. A service will take place at the funeral home on Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-e-boyce
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 24, 2020