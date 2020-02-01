Home

Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
SAUGERTIES- Mary E. Fisco, 86, of Blue Mt. Rd. died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 10, 1933 in Manhattan the daughter of the late Rocco and Anna DeSimone. An area resident since 1969 she previously resided in Bayside, Queens. She was employed in the Finance Dept. of the Benedictine Hospital for many years. Mary loved her family and in earlier years was active in the Saugerties Republican Party. In her youth she performed as a ballet dancer in New York City. Predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 2008, survivors include her daughter, Roseann (Adam) Douglas; three sons: Sam (Elizabeth), Andrew, and Joseph Saverio (Sandra) Fisco all of Saugerties; two brothers, Peter of Roxbury and Frank DeSimone of Long Island; sister, Carmella Lorenz of College Point; five grandchildren: Daniel Douglas, Tinamarie and Joseph Fisco, and Elissa and Joseph Zmiyarch; and several nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Service will be held privately with interment in the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Mary’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-e-fisco
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 2, 2020
