Mary E. Strasser
1945 - 2020
SAUGERTIES- Mary E. Strasser, 75, of Wildwood Lane died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Kingston Hospital. Born Feb. 8, 1945 in Oneida; she was the daughter of the late Lynwood and Myrtle Neville. An area resident for many years she was employed at the Benedictine Hospital as a nurse. Survivors include her husband, Ronald, with whom she recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary; two daughters: Diane (Travis) Stedner of Tennessee and Dr. Christine (Dr. Mike Kevney) Strasser of Virginia; a son, David (Elvira) Strasser of Virginia; and a sister, Nancy Neville. Four grandchildren also survive. She was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas, Harold, and Richard Neville. In the interest of public safety and the mandates by the Governor, Mary’s visitation and funeral service will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-e-strasser

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
