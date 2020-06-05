TOWN OF ULSTER-Mary Eleen Mine, 85, of the Town of Ulster, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home. She was born on April 8, 1935 in Oak Park, Ill., daughter of the late John and Mary (Rickaby) Mansfield. She married her husband of 64 years, George D. Mine on June 9, 1956 in River Forest, Ill. She attended Oak Park and River Forest High School in IL, and later graduated from SUNY Ulster as a Registered Nurse. Mary worked for Dr. Abe Feldman for 20 years and then worked for Dr. Randall Rissman at Maverick Family Practice for 12 years, before her retirement. She was a longtime member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Kingston where she served on the Altar Guild and was a Sunday School Teacher. She is survived by her husband, George Mine of Town of Ulster, her children, Michael (Deborah) Mine of Glenmont, NY, Stephen (Carrie Oliver) Mine of Danforth, ME, and Laurie Psarris of Danville, N.H., her grandchildren, Aric (Mara) Mine of Fresno, Calif., Jennifer (Michael) Anderson of Delmar, N.Y., Ryan (Olivia Vetere) Mine of Sacramento, Calif., Andrew (Nadine Shahin) Psarris of Portsmouth, N.H., Katherine Psarris of Everett, Mass., Elizabeth Psarris of Danville, N.H., her great-grandchildren, Ennis, Finnian, and Hudson Mine. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother, John Mansfield, Jr. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to coronavirus, memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary’s name can be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 207 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y. 12401. A tribute for Mary can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-eleen-mine
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.