Mary Eleen Mine
TOWN OF ULSTER- Mary Eleen Mine, 85, of the Town of Ulster, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 207 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. She is survived by her husband, George Mine of Town of Ulster; her children, Michael (Deborah) Mine of Glenmont, N.Y., Stephen (Carrie Oliver) Mine of Danforth, Maine, and Laurie Psarris of Danville, N.H.; her grandchildren, Aric (Mara) Mine of Fresno, Calif., Jennifer (Michael) Anderson of Delmar, N.Y., Ryan (Olivia Vetere) Mine of Sacramento, Calif., Andrew (Nadine Shahin) Psarris of Portsmouth, N.H., Katherine Psarris of Everett, Mass., Elizabeth Psarris of Danville, N.H.; her great-grandchildren, Ennis, Finnian, and Hudson Mine. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother, John Mansfield, Jr. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary’s name can be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 207 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. A tribute for Mary can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-eleen-mine

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
12:00 PM
St. John’s Episcopal Church
