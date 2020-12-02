1/
Mary Elizabeth DeCicco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOWN OF ULSTER- Mary Elizabeth DeCicco, 92, of Town of Ulster, died on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation, Lake Katrine. Born Aug. 2, 1928 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late Samuel Sr. and Jessie Mosher. She was predeceased by her husband, William DeCicco, and a daughter-in-law, Susan DeCicco. She is survived by a daughter and three sons, Rosemarie Cantwell and her husband Richard, Sr., of Saugerties, Edward DeCicco of Kingston, Anthony DeCicco and his wife JoAnn of Largo, Fla., and Samuel DeCicco, Sr., and his wife Bonnie of Kingston; her grandchildren, Richard Cantwell Jr. (Christina), Todd Cantwell, Edward DeCicco, Jr. (Avari), Jill DeCicco (Tim Farrell), Joseph DeCicco, Toni Ivankovic (Dave), William DeCicco, and Samuel DeCicco, Jr.; her great- grandchildren, Richard III, Bradley, Caitlin, Brandon, Taylor, Hailey, Chloey, Amanda, Adrian, Amara, Jacob, Kassandra, Samuel, III, Alexandria, Devin, and Jackson; six great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Joan Quick; and a sister-in-law, Cora Martin; as well as several nieces and nephews. Mary was also predeceased by her sister, Helen Harris, and her two brothers, Samuel, Jr., and George Mosher. Mary was a graduate of Kingston High School and a full-time loving mother. She most of all enjoyed spending time with her family who all loved her deeply and will miss her dearly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Kingston. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kingston. Family suggests donations in her memory to Mary’s favorite charity, Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, Fla., 33073. Arrangements are under the direction of Keyser Funeral Home, Kingston. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-elizabeth-decicco

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved