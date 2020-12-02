TOWN OF ULSTER- Mary Elizabeth DeCicco, 92, of Town of Ulster, died on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation, Lake Katrine. Born Aug. 2, 1928 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late Samuel Sr. and Jessie Mosher. She was predeceased by her husband, William DeCicco, and a daughter-in-law, Susan DeCicco. She is survived by a daughter and three sons, Rosemarie Cantwell and her husband Richard, Sr., of Saugerties, Edward DeCicco of Kingston, Anthony DeCicco and his wife JoAnn of Largo, Fla., and Samuel DeCicco, Sr., and his wife Bonnie of Kingston; her grandchildren, Richard Cantwell Jr. (Christina), Todd Cantwell, Edward DeCicco, Jr. (Avari), Jill DeCicco (Tim Farrell), Joseph DeCicco, Toni Ivankovic (Dave), William DeCicco, and Samuel DeCicco, Jr.; her great- grandchildren, Richard III, Bradley, Caitlin, Brandon, Taylor, Hailey, Chloey, Amanda, Adrian, Amara, Jacob, Kassandra, Samuel, III, Alexandria, Devin, and Jackson; six great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Joan Quick; and a sister-in-law, Cora Martin; as well as several nieces and nephews. Mary was also predeceased by her sister, Helen Harris, and her two brothers, Samuel, Jr., and George Mosher. Mary was a graduate of Kingston High School and a full-time loving mother. She most of all enjoyed spending time with her family who all loved her deeply and will miss her dearly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Kingston. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kingston. Family suggests donations in her memory to Mary’s favorite charity, Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, Fla., 33073. Arrangements are under the direction of Keyser Funeral Home, Kingston. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-elizabeth-decicco