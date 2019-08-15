|
Mary Ella Martin KINGSTON- Mary Ella Martin, 86, formerly of Kingston, N.Y., passed away suddenly on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston. Mary was a lifelong resident of the Kingston area until moving to Marlborough, Mass., three years ago to reside with her son and his family. She was born on May 29, 1933 in High Falls, N.Y.; the daughter of the late Maurice and Lula (Smedes) Countrymen. Mary was married to her husband of 40 years, Leroy D. Martin, Sr., until his death in 2003. Mary was a graduate of Kingston High School, class of 1951. She enjoyed all types of crafts and spent many hours doing crossword puzzles. She is survived by her three sons, Eugene B. Hannay, Jr., and wife Lori of Marlborough, Mass., Steven T. Hannay and wife Donna of Shelton, Conn., and Leroy D. Martin, Jr., of Port Ewen, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, Larissa LeClerc, Marcus Hannay and Kaleena Oliveira all of Marborough, Mass., Kassandra Hannay of Brooklyn, N.Y., Jason Hannay of Bayshore, N.Y., Eric Conklin of Newtown, Conn., Bryan Conklin of Danbury, Conn., and Devin Harkins of Kingston. Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, parents and sister (Doris MacDaniel), she is predeceased by her daughters, Patricia A. Conklin and Cynthia L. Harkins, and son-in-law, Timothy Harkins. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral Service, 326 Albany Ave, Kingston, where family and friends may visit on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside committal service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23rd at High Falls Cemetery, 962 Berme Road, High Falls, N.Y., with Reverend David Brechter officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made in her memory to a or for the Ride To Cure Diabetes (JDRF), 39 Frederick Drive, Lake Katrine, N.Y., 12449. A tribute for Mary can be found at www.Key serFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 18, 2019