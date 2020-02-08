Home

SAUGERTIES- Mary Ellen Plant, 65, of Cole Bank Road died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. Born June 21, 1954 in Saugerties; she was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Helen Ferrara. A lifetime area resident she was a graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1972 and later employed by the Saugerties Central Schools Consolidated as a teacher’s aide in the Mt. Marion Elementary School. She was a member of Grace Community Church in Lake Katrine where she was devoted to helping in the women’s ministry and occasionally sang in the choir. Survivors include six daughters: Melanie Plant of Georgia, Amy (Eivin) Gudmundsen of Hurley, Rebeccah (Mike) Heinlein of Hurley, Bethany Plant of Saugerties, Victoria (Ryan) Lang of Saugerties, and Mariah Plant of Saugerties. Also surviving is Fred Plant, former husband of 36 years and father of her daughters. She is predeceased by four brothers: Peter, Thomas, William, and Albert, and survived by four brothers: Fred, Al, Anthony, and Chares Ferrara, 10 Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties thence to the Grace Community Church, Lake Katrine, where at 10 a.m. her Funeral Service will be conducted. Interment will follow in the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Friends will be received Monday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Mary Ellen’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-ellen-plant
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 9, 2020
