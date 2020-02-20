|
WOODSTOCK- MaryEllen Van Wagenen has found a new town to sell real estate in. She passed on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was born and raised in Port Jervis, N.Y., moved to Woodstock, N.Y., in the early 1960s and the town was better for it. MaryEllen, or “Mama” as she’s known by her favorite people, raised her four children in Woodstock. Often times, she could be found shopping for the perfect something for Christmas, birthdays, a special occasion or just because… MaryEllen’s love for her family was undeniable and a true testament to who she was. She and her grandchildren built a lifetime of memories through weekend sleepovers, trips, sporting events, and time spent together. Her many years of waitressing at Deanie’s Restaurant have yielded unforgettable stories. MaryEllen never met a stranger, everyone was her friend. For the last 30+ years, she has been selling real estate in Woodstock. In addition to unparalleled service, her potential buyers also gained infinite knowledge of the area and its culture. Real estate allowed her to express how much she loved and valued her community through her experiences. Any client of hers became a beloved lifelong friendship. Her work ethic was one to be admired, her free spirit was envied, and her genuine compassion was revered. MaryEllen is survived by her family who she loved more than life itself; her sister, Jean Marie Savannah; brother, Bernie Gibbons; her daughter, Cindy Ryan and husband John Ryan; her son, Keith Van Wagenen and wife Karen Buczkowski; her daughter, Sheri DeLisio and husband Todd DeLisio; and son, Kyle Van Wagenen; and her grandchildren, the lights of her life, Patrick and Lauren Ryan, Kriston Ryan and fiancée Marissa Peragine, Terence Ryan and fiancée Bethany Young, Ian DeLisio and girlfriend Meg Mostoller, Abie DeLisio, Aidan Van Wagenen, Liam Van Wagenen, and Cullen Van Wagenen. She is predeceased by her parents John and Francilia Gibbons. Viewing hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with funeral services immediately following at Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y. MaryEllen’s family would like to thank the nursing staff at Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Northern Dutchess Hospital for their compassionate and attentive care to both her and her family. We love you Mama, the real “Mrs. Woodstock.” Condolences, tributes and photos may be left for MaryEllen’s family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-ellen-van-wagenen
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 21, 2020