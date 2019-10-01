Home

KINGSTON- Our mother, Mary F. (Roberts) Lawton, of Kingston, N.Y., formally of Granville and New Paltz, N.Y., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Albany Medical Center on Sept. 30, 2019. She was a long-time hairstylist in Kingston for over 40 years and took pride in making her clients look and feel beautiful. She was a proud owner of Hair Pizazz and Nails for 25 years until her part-time retirement.Mom was a devoted mother to her 9 children and 3 step children. She taught us to embrace life, have fun, give to others, and most importantly taught us how to persevere through our struggles.She was a woman with charisma, style and had a fierce passion for independence and instilled that in her family.Mom is survived by her children, Diana and Scott Grey of Grahamsville, N.Y.; Alesia and Mark Clark of Sacramento, Calif.; Felicia Hall-Omar of Saratoga, N.Y.; Tina and Louie Shaw of Ocean Springs, Mo.; Regina and Scott Lawton of New Paltz, N.Y.; Chana Saunders of Kingston, N.Y.; Melissa and Scott Serinsky of Hurley, N.Y.; Amanda and Ray Campbell of Hurley, N.Y.; and step children, Jill Lawton of Kingston, N.Y., and Jeff Lawton of Texas.She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and five siblings. As well as many nieces and nephews.She is predeceased by her husband, Allen Lawton; her son, Duane Hall, III; a great-granddaughter; her parents; and a brother.Mom leaves behind her beloved dog, Lizzy Lou, who she loved dearly.Family and friends are invited to gather for calling hours at Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m.Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial at the New Paltz Rural Cemetery. Donations in Mary’s name may be made to the Hurley Fire Department, P.O. Box 181, Hurley, N.Y., 12443 or Ulster County SPCA at www.UCSPCA.orgShe will be greatly missed by all of her children. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-f-lawton
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 2, 2019
