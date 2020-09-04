1/
Mary Helen McClinton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON-Mary Helen McClinton, 69, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus in Kingston, N.Y. She was born on June 27, 1951 in Yuma, AZ, daughter of the late Jesus M. Cedillo and Mary Alice Cedillo. She received her Associates Degree from the University of San Diego and worked as a housekeeper for many years. She enjoyed music but above all, she adored her family. Mary is survived by her husband, George T. McClinton of Kingston, her children, Raymond Cedillo of Yuma, AZ, Aurora J. McClinton-Sanks and her husband Samuel Sanks of St. Augustine, FL, Paul Stephens and his wife Shaunie, Tasha L. Monday of San Diego, CA, and God Daughter Latisha Wright of Kingston, her siblings, Henry Cedillo and Marilyn of Las Vegas, NV, Jesus "Teddy Bear" Cedillo, Jr. of Yuma, AZ, her grandchildren, Raymond Cedillo, Jr. and his wife Jannette, Kassandra Cedillo, Annina Cedillo, Christina Bond and her wife Jessica, Michelle Bond and her partner Angel, Valerie Garcia, Cierra Bond and her husband John, Lilly Ann Bond, Tylek Mitchell, Wisdom Cudij, Desir-e Jackson, Kierra Wright, Kievaughn Wright, and Kieontae Wright, her great grandchildren, Austin Deater, Mae-Lena Wright, Nanette, Carmen, and Gabriel, her sisters and brothers in law, Teresa Cedillo, Bernice H. McClinton and Richard, Jeanette F. Howell, Anna L. Parker & Charles, John H. McClinton Jr, James R. McClinton, Robert A. McClinton, Steven A. McClinton, Theron A. McClinton and Tanya, and Ada Snyder, her great grand fur babies, Nefertiri, Buddha, Rogue Violet, Shadow, Mya, Papas, and Pakalolo as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other dear family members. In addition to her father she is predeceased by her brother, Michael Cedillo. angements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, NY 12401, where family and friends may visit on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to attend, please make a reservation here: https://app.planhero.com/gatherings/6575-mary-mcclinton-calling-hours. A tribute for Mary can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-helen-mcclinton

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved