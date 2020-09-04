KINGSTON-Mary Helen McClinton, 69, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus in Kingston, N.Y. She was born on June 27, 1951 in Yuma, AZ, daughter of the late Jesus M. Cedillo and Mary Alice Cedillo. She received her Associates Degree from the University of San Diego and worked as a housekeeper for many years. She enjoyed music but above all, she adored her family. Mary is survived by her husband, George T. McClinton of Kingston, her children, Raymond Cedillo of Yuma, AZ, Aurora J. McClinton-Sanks and her husband Samuel Sanks of St. Augustine, FL, Paul Stephens and his wife Shaunie, Tasha L. Monday of San Diego, CA, and God Daughter Latisha Wright of Kingston, her siblings, Henry Cedillo and Marilyn of Las Vegas, NV, Jesus "Teddy Bear" Cedillo, Jr. of Yuma, AZ, her grandchildren, Raymond Cedillo, Jr. and his wife Jannette, Kassandra Cedillo, Annina Cedillo, Christina Bond and her wife Jessica, Michelle Bond and her partner Angel, Valerie Garcia, Cierra Bond and her husband John, Lilly Ann Bond, Tylek Mitchell, Wisdom Cudij, Desir-e Jackson, Kierra Wright, Kievaughn Wright, and Kieontae Wright, her great grandchildren, Austin Deater, Mae-Lena Wright, Nanette, Carmen, and Gabriel, her sisters and brothers in law, Teresa Cedillo, Bernice H. McClinton and Richard, Jeanette F. Howell, Anna L. Parker & Charles, John H. McClinton Jr, James R. McClinton, Robert A. McClinton, Steven A. McClinton, Theron A. McClinton and Tanya, and Ada Snyder, her great grand fur babies, Nefertiri, Buddha, Rogue Violet, Shadow, Mya, Papas, and Pakalolo as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other dear family members. In addition to her father she is predeceased by her brother, Michael Cedillo. angements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, NY 12401, where family and friends may visit on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to attend, please make a reservation here: https://app.planhero.com/gatherings/6575-mary-mcclinton-calling-hours
. A tribute for Mary can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com
, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-helen-mcclinton