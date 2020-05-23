CAROLINA BEACH, N.C.- Mrs. Mary (Mae, “Nan” and “Gram”) Hurley, 86 of Carolina Beach, died at Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing May 18, 2020. Mae was born as Mary Carlin in Ayrshire, Scotland, to James and Robina Carlin on May 18, 1934. She was a graduate of the Women’s Business School in Kilmaraneck, Scotland (1942), and emigrated to the United States on the Queen Mary in 1949. She worked as an Assistant Buyer at the Chas A. Stevens department store in Chicago, Ill. During her time in the states, Mae met Ronald B. Hurley and the two were married in 1953 and eventually moved to Woodstock, N.Y. Mae spent the proceeding years raising her children and working as a homemaker. When the kids left for college, Mae took up employment running the cosmetic department at Langer’s Pharmacy in West Hurley, N.Y., and also volunteered for the Woodstock Meals on Wheels program for many years. Mae also spent 4 years in Tokyo, Japan, when her husband was transferred there by IBM to head up Product Development. Mae and her husband retired to Carolina Beach, N.C., in 1985. In Carolina, Mae volunteered at the Senior Center, enjoyed long daily walks, fishing, and singing, and was known as the best cookie and pie maker as well as the head of the Garden Club at Forest By The Sea. Mae was an avid reader, cross word puzzler, and scrabble player. Mae was kind hearted and did whatever she could for family and friends. She looked forward to summer visits by her children and grandchildren, where she could cook and entertain them by the sea. Nan/Gram is survived by her daughter, Robin Peruso (Steven); son Bruce, Hurley (Teri); and grandchildren, Michael Francello (Rebecca), Adriana Peruso, Patrick Hurley, Jason Hurley (Bea), and Chelsea Hurley (Justin). Mae was predeceased by her husband, Ronald B. Hurley, March 30, 2020. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-hurley
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 23 to May 24, 2020.