|
|
Mary Jennie Macaluso COLD SPRING, N.Y.- Mary Jennie Macaluso a lifelong New Yorker, loving wife and mother passed away peacefully on Sept. 1, 2019 at home. She was 88. Born on Nov. 15, 1930 in Flushing, N.Y., to Frank and Rose (Ricevuto) Vicino. Mary spent much of her early childhood with her large family in Cold Spring, N.Y., where she attended Haldane Schools. She graduated from Flushing HS in New York City in 1948. On Jan. 23, 1955 she married John Macaluso. Together they raised a family and spent 60 loving years together. John passed away in 2015. Mary enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cooking, baking, and doting over her four grandchildren. She owned and operated Pyramid Travel for many years which allowed her the opportunity to travel the world. She is survived by her loving children, Rosemarie Macaluso-Syracuse and her husband Richard, John Macaluso and his wife Kathleen Shaw, and Catherine Raviele; cherished grandchildren, Nicole Lambdin, Emily Raviele, Danielle Raviele, and Philip Raviele; and one loving great-grandchild, William Henry Lambdin. Friends may call on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott Street, Cold Spring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto Church, Cold Spring. Interment will follow in Cold Spring Cemetery. For Mary’s online guestbook please visit www.clintonfh.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 4, 2019